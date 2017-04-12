Xi and Trump discuss North Korea, Syria by phone, China says

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in North Korea and Syria with US President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said.

Trump has repeatedly called on China to do more to rein in its unruly neighbor, which has stepped up its missile development and nuclear program since 2016.

The US has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the region after the latest missile test by North Korea last week.

The phone call between the two came as Trump turned to Twitter to vent his frustrations over North Korea.

"I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem," he tweeted.

Read More