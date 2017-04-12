Trump credits China with 'big step' after North Korean coal turned back

Story highlights The move comes days after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

Trump signaled a willingness for the US to play a more confrontational role with North Korea

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is crediting China with taking a "big step" toward cracking down on North Korea after the Chinese ordered a fleet of coal-carrying cargo ships returned to North Korea.

The development could mark a new willingness on China's behalf to use its economic might to stop North Korea's nuclear program. It comes days after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The two then spoke on what the White House called a "very productive" phone call Tuesday night.

Trump confirmed China's action in turning away North Korean coal during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We have a very big problem in North Korea. And, as I said, I really think that China is going to try very hard, and has already started," Trump said.

"A lot of the coal boats have already been turned back -- you saw that yesterday and today -- they've been turned back," he said. "The vast amount of coal that comes out of North Korea going to China, they've turned back the boats. That's a big step, and they have many other steps that I know about."

