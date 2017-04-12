Story highlights Trump couldn't seem to reconcile why a leader would resort to using chemical weapons on his own people, said one person who spoke with Trump

An administration document detailed the history of the use of chemical weapons in wartime

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday incorrectly diminished Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's use of chemical weapons in World War II

(CNN) President Donald Trump, consumed by the idea that a world leader would use chemical weapons on his own people, discussed with staffers and close confidantes at his Mar-a-Lago club Friday about the historical and philosophical context for the use of chemical weapons, aides and people who spoke to Trump told CNN.

JUST WATCHED Full interview: Sean Spicer's apology Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Full interview: Sean Spicer's apology 07:36

An administration document on the use of chemical weapons since World War I was also part of a briefing provided to the White House around Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's chemical attack, sources with knowledge of the briefing told CNN.

The briefing document, one source said, examined "the history of battlefield uses of chemical weapons" that was meant to "demonstrate the declining acceptability of these weapons." The document showed the "trend line of acceptability of use of these weapons" and how they are only used by "the worst outliers."

The document noted how Germany and others used chemical weapons on the battlefield in World War I, but did not use them in World War II.

After authorizing strikes in response to Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own people, Trump was plagued by a question: Why would a world leader use chemical weapons to kill their own people?

Read More