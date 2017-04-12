Trump says 'I like Steve' Bannon; won't definitively say he has confidence

Story highlights 'I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late,' Trump told the newspaper

White House officials told CNN last week that Trump told Bannon and Kushner to work out their differences

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump did not give a definitive answer when asked by the New York Post on Tuesday whether he still has confidence in his chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

"I like Steve, but you have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told the newspaper. "I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn't know Steve. I'm my own strategist, and it wasn't like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary."

A White House spokeswoman confirmed to CNN on Tuesday night that Trump spoke to the New York Post and the quotes in the story are accurate and stand for themselves.

The President acknowledged the widely reported infighting between Bannon and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, saying he told them to "straighten it out."

"Steve is a good guy, but I told them to straighten it out or I will," Trump told the newspaper.

