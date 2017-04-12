Here's a list of all of the town halls on Wednesday

Story highlights Congress has started it's two-week recess

32 Town halls to allow lawmakers meet with their constituents Wednesday

Washington (CNN) As Congress continues its two week recess this week, lawmakers in some states are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss issues ranging from health care and tax reform to anything else that concerns -- or enrages -- their voters.

In the past Republicans have faced some backlash from voters who oppose President Donald Trump over issues like his administration's proposed health care changes, tax policies and now, actions in Syria. Over the weekend many members of Congress faced criticism and jeers.

Republican Rep. Ryan Costello experienced both cheers and boos during his 80 minute session with 200 attendees in West Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday. On Monday, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina had to wait 30 seconds for crowd chants of "you lie" to die down, after Wilson told the crowd he had supported the local solicitor.

Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.

Here's a look at all of the town halls on our radar for Wednesday:

