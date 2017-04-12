Breaking News

Here's a list of all of the town halls on Wednesday

By Miranda Green, CNN

Updated 6:00 AM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Crowd to congressman: 'You lie'
Crowd to congressman: 'You lie'

    JUST WATCHED

    Crowd to congressman: 'You lie'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Crowd to congressman: 'You lie' 00:56

Story highlights

  • Congress has started it's two-week recess
  • 32 Town halls to allow lawmakers meet with their constituents Wednesday

Washington (CNN)As Congress continues its two week recess this week, lawmakers in some states are holding town halls with their constituents to discuss issues ranging from health care and tax reform to anything else that concerns -- or enrages -- their voters.

In the past Republicans have faced some backlash from voters who oppose President Donald Trump over issues like his administration's proposed health care changes, tax policies and now, actions in Syria. Over the weekend many members of Congress faced criticism and jeers.
Republican Rep. Ryan Costello experienced both cheers and boos during his 80 minute session with 200 attendees in West Chester, Pennsylvania Saturday. On Monday, Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina had to wait 30 seconds for crowd chants of "you lie" to die down, after Wilson told the crowd he had supported the local solicitor.
    Earlier this year, California Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting got so out of control that police escorted the GOP congressman out of the venue.
    Here's a look at all of the town halls on our radar for Wednesday:
    Read More

    Arkansas

    6:30 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Steve Womack town hall in Van Buren

    California

    9:30 p.m. PDT — Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier town hall in Lafayette

    Colorado

    3:30 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn town hall in Colorado Springs

    Connecticut

    2 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. James Himes town hall in New Canaan

    Florida

    10 a.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Kelly Castor town hall in Tampa
    5 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz town hall in Defuniak Springs
    6 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Al Lawson in Jacksonville

    Georgia

    2:30 p.m. EDT- Democratic Rep. John Lewis town hall in Atlanta

    Iowa

    7 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. David Young town hall in Des Moines
    9:30 a.m. CDT — Young town hall in Winterset

    Kansas

    1 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Roger Marshall town hall in Phillipsburg
    1 p.m. EDT — GOP Sen. Jerry Moran town hall in Garden City

    Kentucky

    9:30 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. James Comer town hall in Cadiz

    Missouri

    9:00 a.m. CDT — Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill town hall in Hillsboro

    Oklahoma

    8 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin town hall in Sallisaw
    10 a.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Poteau
    1 p.m. CDT-- Mullin town hall in Stigler
    3 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Wilburton
    5:30 p.m. CDT — Mullin town hall in Coalgate
    1 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Tom Cole town hall in Chickasha

    Oregon

    2 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Greg Walden town hall in The Dalles
    6 p.m. EDT — Walden town hall in Hood River

    South Carolina

    3:30 p.m. EDT — GOP Rep. Tom Rice town hall in Hartsville

    Texas

    9:00 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Mike Conaway town hall in Brownwood
    2 p.m. CDT — Conaway town hall in Dublin

    Washington

    10 p.m. EDT — Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene town hall in Kirland

    West Virginia

    11:30 am EDT — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin town hall in Parkersburg

    Wisconsin

    8:30 a.m. CDT — GOP Rep. Sensenbrenner town hall in Butler
    9:30 a.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Lannon
    10:30 p.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Hartland
    11:30 a.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in Nashotah
    12 p.m. EDT — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Prescott
    7 p.m. CDT — Sensenbrenner town hall in New Berlin