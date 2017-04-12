Cruz: Close House race in Kansas 'a warning sign'

Story highlights Cruz called close results in a special House election a "warning sign"

The race took place in a solidly conservative district in Kansas

Cruz attributed the narrow margin to an "energized" Democratic base

Washington (CNN) Close results in the special House election to replace former Kansas Republican representative and current CIA director Mike Pompeo should serve as "a warning sign" to the GOP, Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Texas Republican told the radio host that he stumped for GOP candidate Ron Estes because "the numbers were looking close" -- and that his party should view the narrow margin as a red flag.

"I think the election was certainly a warning sign," Cruz said. "The reason I went up to campaign there is that we had a vacant congressional seat, and the numbers were looking close."

Republicans considered the race -- in a district President Donald Trump won by 27 points -- a shoe-in, until an energized base propelled Democratic candidate Jim Thompson within range of a potential victory.

