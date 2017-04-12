Cruz: Close House race in Kansas 'a warning sign'

Story highlights
- Cruz called close results in a special House election a "warning sign"
- The race took place in a solidly conservative district in Kansas
- Cruz attributed the narrow margin to an "energized" Democratic base
Washington (CNN)Close results in the special House election to replace former Kansas Republican representative and current CIA director Mike Pompeo should serve as "a warning sign" to the GOP, Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday.
Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Texas Republican told the radio host that he stumped for GOP candidate Ron Estes because "the numbers were looking close" -- and that his party should view the narrow margin as a red flag.
"I think the election was certainly a warning sign," Cruz said. "The reason I went up to campaign there is that we had a vacant congressional seat, and the numbers were looking close."
Republicans considered the race -- in a district President Donald Trump won by 27 points -- a shoe-in, until an energized base propelled Democratic candidate Jim Thompson within range of a potential victory.
"The radical left is filled with fury right now," Cruz said of the momentum. "I mean, they're blind with rage. As a result, they're energized -- they will crawl over broken glass. And we knew they would show up, and they did show up."
Cruz campaigned alongside Estes, the state treasurer, on Monday, introducing him at a rally and calling on citizens to turn out to vote.
"The danger was that many good conservative Kansans wouldn't pay much attention to the election and wouldn't show up," Cruz said. "I wanted to do everything I could to help turnout."
To avoid future losses, Republicans must follow through on pledges made to constituents, Cruz said.
"The way to do it is deliver on our promises," Cruz said. "That is what I am urging every day."