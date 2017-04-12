(CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began a meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in Moscow with a warning -- do not strike the Syrian regime again.

The two top diplomats are sitting down together in Moscow on Wednesday for what are expected to be painstaking talks after a chemical attack in northwestern Syria plunged the old Cold War enemies to a new low.

The two countries have traded barbs over last week's chemical attack, which killed 89 people, and prompted the US to carry out its first air strikes against the Syrian regime in the six-year conflict, taking out aircraft and infrastructure at a Syrian military air base.

The White House said Tuesday that Russia and Syria were trying to "confuse the world community about who is responsible" for the chemical attack.

The attack has been widely blamed on Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's regime, but Russia, Assad's most powerful ally, has denied the regime was responsible for the killings.

