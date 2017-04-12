Why lobbyists like Manafort don't want to register as foreign agents

Story highlights The disclosures go well beyond what is typically asked of US lobbyists

Washington (CNN) Paul Manafort is expected to retroactively file as a foreign agent after failing to disclose his prior work for a foreign government.

It won't be the first time that it is done less than eagerly.

Lobbyists representing foreign governments are required to disclose their work in extensive detail to the Department of Justice thanks to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The registrations ask lobbyists about the services they plan to provide for foreign principals, about money they've received from foreign governments and about any public relations work they will do on behalf of certain clients.

The disclosures go well beyond what is typically asked of US lobbyists doing work for American political or corporate clients. That work is spelled out on Lobbying Disclosure Act (LDA) forms, which are far less invasive -- and unsurprisingly -- far more preferred by lobbyists.

If lobbyists filed under the LDA, they do not need to file under FARA as well.

