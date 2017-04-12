Jeff Sessions says he admires Bannon and has received no pushback from Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner

Story highlights "I'm an admirer of Steve Bannon and the Trump family and they've been supportive of what we're doing," Sessions said.

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that he admires White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and that he hasn't received pushback from Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump on pushing his agenda.

Sessions was asked on the Laura Ingraham Show about reports Kushner and Ivanka Trump had more influence in the White House. Ingraham, citing reports, said Ivanka Trump and Kushner are trying to soften the President's rhetoric on immigration, unlike Bannon and former Sessions aide Stephen Miller.

"I'm an admirer of Steve Bannon and the Trump family and they've been supportive of what we're doing. I've not felt any pushback against me on anything I've done or advocated," Sessions said.

Sessions said he was committed toward ending "illegality" at the border.

Asked if anyone else shared his views on immigration in the West Wing, Session said the President did.

