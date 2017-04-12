Story highlights Kevin Cramer is North Dakota's sole member of the US House of Representatives

He offered some cover to White House press secretary Sean Spicer for comments he made

(CNN) Rep. Kevin Cramer, a possible challenger to North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, said Wednesday that White House press secretary Sean Spicer's analogy between Adolf Hitler and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is "not without some validity."

"The media is so gullible, they fall for these things because they think it's really hot stuff and the public just can't wait to stick it to Sean Spicer -- who 99% of the people wouldn't have the foggiest idea who he is and it distracts them from other things," Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, said Wednesday KFYR-FM with conservative radio North Dakota host Scott Hennen. "I can't even believe that anybody in the media, much less all of the major networks, led with this story. A spokesperson, who by the way made a poor illustration, but it's not completely, it's not without some validity."

Cramer was played a clip of Spicer again apologizing for saying of Assad, "you had someone who was as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."

Hennen played a clip of Spicer apologizing for the remarks Wednesday, during an event at The Newseum.

Read More