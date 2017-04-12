FBI monitored former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page on Russia

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)The FBI obtained a warrant to monitor President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, Carter Page, last summer on suspicions he knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of Moscow, The Washington Post is reporting.
The FBI and Justice Department obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor the communications of Page, who has called himself a junior member of Trump's foreign policy advisory team, as part of their investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, the newspaper says, citing unnamed law enforcement and other US officials.
The FBI and Justice Department obtained the warrant after convincing a FISA judge there was probable cause to believe Page was acting as an agent of a foreign government (Russia), the report says. The warrant presents the strongest information to date that the FBI had reason to believe a Trump adviser was in touch with Moscow and met with foreign operatives during Trump's presidential campaign.
FBI Director James Comey has acknowledged that an investigation was opened last year into Russia's efforts to influence the election and the question of whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin. But Comey stopped short of naming anyone working for the campaign who may have been involved.
CNN is working to confirm The Washington Post's story.
Page, however, called the FISA warrant "unjustified" in a statement to CNN's Manu Raju.
"There have been various reports [about FISA documents and FBI surveillance of him]," Page said. "But I was so happy to hear that further confirmation is now being revealed. It shows how low the Clinton/Obama regime went to destroy our democracy and suppress dissidents who did not fully support their failed foreign policy. It will be interesting to see what comes out when the unjustified basis for those FISA requests are more fully disclosed over time, including potentially the Dodgy Dossier -- a document that clearly is false evidence, which could represent yet another potential crime."
Page was referring to a leaked dossier of unverified information compiled by a former British intelligence official for Trump's political opponents. Then-President-elect Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the existence of the dossier before Trump's inauguration, CNN reported.
When asked in March of last year to list members of his foreign policy team in an interview with The Washington Post, Trump included "Carter Page, PhD."
Page has said he sent policy memos to the campaign and participated in conference calls as well as gatherings that included Trump, but also said he never personally briefed Trump or was in "small meetings" with him during the election. But Trump said at a White House news conference in February that he doesn't think he ever met Page.
"I don't think I've ever spoken to him," Trump said. "I don't think I've ever met him. And he actually said he was a very low-level member of I think a committee for a short period of time. I don't think I ever met him. Now, it's possible that I walked into a room and he was sitting there, but I don't think I ever met him."
Page told CNN he had never shaken Trump's hand and that by saying he had met with Trump, he had meant meetings in the "Russian sense," which he said meant he had attended rallies Trump spoke at.
In recent interviews, Page described himself as a "junior member" of Trump's foreign policy team, and has denied working on any Russia-related policies for the campaign. He also said in February that he is still in contact with some people in the Trump orbit.