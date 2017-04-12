Story highlights Trump informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about the Syria airstrikes over dinner Thursday night

The President said the discussion occurred over the "most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen."

Washington (CNN) When you're president, apparently you can have your cake and strike Syria, too.

President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox Business, said he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping about the air strikes he authorized in Syria over the "most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen" at his ocean-side club and that the communist leader was "enjoying it."

"I was sitting at the table. We had finished dinner. We're now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it," Trump said, before telling interviewer Maria Bartiromo he was told the strike was ready to go.

Trump added that he told Xi that the United States had "just fired 59 missiles ... heading to Iraq," incorrectly identifying the country he was striking when relaying the story to Bartiromo.

Of Xi, Trump said, "And he was eating his cake. And he was silent."

