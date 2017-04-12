Donald Trump just keeps saying things that aren't true

Story highlights Trump misleading about a special election in Kansas isn't a capital crime

But, it's part of a much broader pattern for a President

(CNN) On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet touting his party's special election victory in Kansas on Tuesday. It contained two errors.

Great win in Kansas last night for Ron Estes, easily winning the Congressional race against the Dems, who spent heavily & predicted victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

First, national Democrats did not, in fact, "spend heavily." The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the organization tasked with winning House seats, didn't spend a dime in Kansas' 4th district. (Liberal outside groups, in fact, bashed the DCCC for not spending money.) The House Republican campaign organization, on the other hand, spent $100,000 on ads in the final days of the race.

Second, Democrats didn't predict victory in the special election. Why would they? This was a district that Trump carried by 27 points last November in a state that ranks among the most conservative in the country.

Trump misleading about a special election in Kansas isn't a capital crime. But, it's part of a much broader pattern for a President who has demonstrated only the most casual relationship with the truth over the nearly two years he has been part of the political process.

During the campaign, Trump outright declared or strongly insinuated -- among many, many other misleading statements -- that: