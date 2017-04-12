Trump says NATO no longer 'obsolete'

Story highlights This meeting was Trump's first face-to-face meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO leader

Trump's position on NATO has been the subject of consternation for European leaders

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took credit Wednesday for steering NATO's focus toward terrorism, declaring the military alliance is no longer outdated after castigating its focus and financing on the campaign trail last year.

"I said it was obsolete," Trump declared at the White House. "It's no longer obsolete."

The about-face came during a joint appearance with NATO's secretary general in the East Room. Trump's original stance, which he voiced as a candidate, had caused unease among some US allies, who worried a retreat from NATO would embolden Russia's territorial ambitions in Europe.

Trump said Wednesday he'd changed views after NATO's leaders assured him the group would turn its attention to combating groups like ISIS going forward.

"The secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism," Trump said. "I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism."

