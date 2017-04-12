Story highlights White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologized for his remarks about Adolf Hitler

Some groups say his apology was too little too late

(CNN) The executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect said Wednesday that President Donald Trump should fire White House press secretary Sean Spicer for incorrectly asserting that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons during World War II.

"He's got to leave," said Steven Goldstein, speaking on CNN's "New Day." "President Trump has got to fire Sean Spicer."

The comment was immediately decried, and after a series of attempts to clear up his words, Spicer made multiple apologies in an exclusive interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Tuesday afternoon.

Read More