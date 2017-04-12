Carter Page now a 'no comment' on FBI investigations

Story highlights Carter Page is a former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser

He denied being a foreign agent

Washington (CNN) Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser on President Donald Trump's campaign, declined repeatedly Wednesday to confirm or deny the FBI had interviewed him yet.

"I have nothing to say about any ongoing investigations," Page said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Page's CNN interview came a day after the Washington Post reported the FBI had received a warrant to surveil him in summer 2016 as part of the federal investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the presidential race.

Page denied on Wednesday that he was a foreign agent, and said the report, if true, was a "real game changer." He also warned people not to make assumptions about the matter.

"Let's not jump to any conclusions, and until there's full evidence and a full investigation has been done, we just don't know," Page said.

