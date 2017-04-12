Ben Carson rescued from a Miami elevator while Alonzo Mourning waits

Story highlights Ben Carson was touring a housing facility in Florida

(CNN) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is safe and sound, thanks to the Miami Fire and Police Departments who rescued him from a stuck elevator Wednesday.

The incident occurred while Carson was touring an affordable housing complex in Overtown, a Miami neighborhood. Waiting outside the elevator: former Miami Heat and NBA star Alonzo Mourning.

"Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire," Carson tweeted after the incident was resolved.

A Miami Herald reporter covering Carson and Mourning's tour estimated Carson was stuck for about 20 minutes.

"20 minutes later @SecretaryCarson is freed from stuck elevator at Courtside Morning Apts. Alonzo Mourning looks more relieved than anyone," tweeted Rene Rodriguez, the Herald reporter.

