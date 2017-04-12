Ben Carson rescued from a Miami elevator while Alonzo Mourning waits

Story highlights
(CNN)Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is safe and sound, thanks to the Miami Fire and Police Departments who rescued him from a stuck elevator Wednesday.
The incident occurred while Carson was touring an affordable housing complex in Overtown, a Miami neighborhood. Waiting outside the elevator: former Miami Heat and NBA star Alonzo Mourning.
"Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire," Carson tweeted after the incident was resolved.
A Miami Herald reporter covering Carson and Mourning's tour estimated Carson was stuck for about 20 minutes.
"20 minutes later @SecretaryCarson is freed from stuck elevator at Courtside Morning Apts. Alonzo Mourning looks more relieved than anyone," tweeted Rene Rodriguez, the Herald reporter.
