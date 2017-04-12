Russia vetoes UN resolution on Syria

Story highlights Western countries have accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of using sarin

The British ambassador blasted the Russians for supporting the Assad regime

New York (CNN) The UN Security Council failed Wednesday to so much as condemn last week's chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people in Syria.

Russia vetoed a UN resolution condemning the killings, believed to have been carried out with sarin gas, and calling on Moscow ally Syria to cooperate with an international investigation of events on the ground.

It was the eighth Russian veto of a resolution on Syria throughout the course of its civil war.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the council that "with its veto, Russia said no to accountability, Russia said no to cooperating with the UN investigation, Russia said no to helping keep peace in Syria, Russia chose to side with (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad, even as rest of the world, even the Arab world, comes together to condemn the murderous regime."

It was the latest sharp split between the US and Russia over the incident, which has deepened antagonism between the two countries in the wake of the attack. Moscow has strongly objected to a US strike against the Syrian air base the West believes the sarin attack was launched from.

Read More