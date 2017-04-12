F1: Fernando Alonso to race at Indy 500, misses Monaco GP

Story highlights Fernando Alonso to race at Indy 500

(CNN) It is the most glamorous race on the Formula One calendar but this year's Monaco Grand Prix will not feature one of the sport's biggest names.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso will skip this year's race around the principality's streets on May 28 to compete in the Indianapolis 500, which takes place on the same day.

McLaren won the Indy 500 three times during the 1970s but haven't entered a car for 38 years. This year, the UK-based team will field a Honda-powered car in collaboration with the Andretti Autosport team.

Alonso has been a permanent fixture on the grid at Monaco since 2003 and has won the race twice, in 2006 and 2007, but hasn't been on the podium since 2012, when he finished 3rd for Ferrari.

