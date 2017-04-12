Lou Doillon's most personal luxuries

(CNN) Her mother, Jane Birkin, may have inspired an Hermès bag, but French model, singer and actress Lou Doillon counts life's simple pleasures as her ultimate luxuries.

"My first luxury is time. My second luxury is reading, which could have to do with time, and my third luxury is drawing. So they kind of all go together," she explained. "Time is free."

The youngest of Birkin's three daughters, her father is French director Jacques Doillon, and award-winning actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is her half-sister.

Lou Doillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin attend the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week in September, 2016

Doillon herself has followed in the footsteps of her multi-talented family, appearing in films, modeling for the likes of Miu Miu, Chloe and Givenchy, and forging a successful career as a solo musician.