Lou Doillon's most personal luxuries

'Time is free': Why life's simple pleasures are the most luxurious

By Holly Vear and Francesca Church, CNN

Updated 8:29 AM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

(CNN)Her mother, Jane Birkin, may have inspired an Hermès bag, but French model, singer and actress Lou Doillon counts life's simple pleasures as her ultimate luxuries.

Papa is a Rolling Stone: Georgia May Jagger on style and the swinging '60s
"My first luxury is time. My second luxury is reading, which could have to do with time, and my third luxury is drawing. So they kind of all go together," she explained. "Time is free."
The youngest of Birkin's three daughters, her father is French director Jacques Doillon, and award-winning actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is her half-sister.
    Lou Doillon, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin attend the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week in September, 2016
    Doillon herself has followed in the footsteps of her multi-talented family, appearing in films, modeling for the likes of Miu Miu, Chloe and Givenchy, and forging a successful career as a solo musician.
    Lou Doillon features in the most recent episode of the CNN Style show. See more from the episode here.