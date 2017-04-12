Why female surgeons are posing like this New Yorker cover

Story highlights A New Yorker cover of four female surgeons has inspired real surgeons to recreate it

(CNN) Malika Favre has designed several covers for the New Yorker. But she's never seen any take off like her latest one.

It shows four women in blue doctors' scrubs over an operating table. And it has struck a chord.

Female surgeons around the world are now posting photos of themselves online, recreating the pose.

"It shows the power of an image and how you can touch a lot of people," Favre told CNN.

Doctors respond