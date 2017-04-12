Breaking News

Want to be happy and successful? Try compassion

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 6:54 AM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

As research into our mysterious gray matter continues to explode, scientists are getting ever closer to understanding what creates a calm, contented and happy brain. Answer these eight questions to see whether your brain is wired to be happy or if you might need to practice positivity.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Who doesn't want to be happy?As research into our mysterious gray matter continues to explode, scientists are getting ever closer to understanding what creates a calm, contented and happy brain. Answer these eight questions to see whether your brain is wired to be happy or if you might need to practice positivity.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: If you picked the kitten or pup, your brain may be wired to be happy. &lt;a href=&quot;http://scan.oxfordjournals.org/content/9/6/760&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Studies&lt;/a&gt; show that people who have happy brains respond more to positive things than negative or neutral ones.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: Which picture appeals to you the most?
A: If you picked the kitten or pup, your brain may be wired to be happy. Studies show that people who have happy brains respond more to positive things than negative or neutral ones.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: All of them. They all have positive elements. No one is hurt, and everyone has access to help. Happy people, according to&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpuDyGgIeh0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; happiness researcher and author Rick Hanson&lt;/a&gt;, look for the positives in each experience and try to hold on to those.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: Which picture is most positive?
A: All of them. They all have positive elements. No one is hurt, and everyone has access to help. Happy people, according to happiness researcher and author Rick Hanson, look for the positives in each experience and try to hold on to those.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: None of them. Happiness researcher Sonja Lyubomirsky says that although all of these can contribute to contentment, they are also part of&lt;a href=&quot;http://themythsofhappiness.org/discover-happiness/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; The Myths of Happiness&lt;/a&gt;. She defines those as &quot;myths that assure us that lifelong happiness will be attained once we hit the culturally confirmed markers of adult success. This restricted view of happiness works to discourage us from recognizing the upside of any negative life turn and blocks us from recognizing our own growth potential.&quot;
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: Which of these is critical to your happiness?
A: None of them. Happiness researcher Sonja Lyubomirsky says that although all of these can contribute to contentment, they are also part of The Myths of Happiness. She defines those as "myths that assure us that lifelong happiness will be attained once we hit the culturally confirmed markers of adult success. This restricted view of happiness works to discourage us from recognizing the upside of any negative life turn and blocks us from recognizing our own growth potential."
Hide Caption
4 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: All of them.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hsph.harvard.edu/laura-kubzansky/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Studies&lt;/a&gt; tell us that writing down what we are grateful for several times a week, laughing and surrounding ourselves with positive, nurturing relationships and looking for the positive as often as possible are great ways to boost mood.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: What can you practice to be happier?
A: All of them. Studies tell us that writing down what we are grateful for several times a week, laughing and surrounding ourselves with positive, nurturing relationships and looking for the positive as often as possible are great ways to boost mood.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: Old age. While&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vwl.tuwien.ac.at/hanappi/AgeSo/rp/Lacey_2006.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; most people&lt;/a&gt; believe happiness declines with age, studies show that&#39;s not true. A large&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gallup.com/poll/148064/europeans-happiness-doesn-necessarily-fade-age.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Gallup poll&lt;/a&gt; found 85-year-olds to be more satisfied with themselves than 18-year-olds, and&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2890490/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; another study&lt;/a&gt; found that happiness and enjoyment dip in middle age and rise again in old age.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: At which age are you most likely to be happy?
A: Old age. While most people believe happiness declines with age, studies show that's not true. A large Gallup poll found 85-year-olds to be more satisfied with themselves than 18-year-olds, and another study found that happiness and enjoyment dip in middle age and rise again in old age.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: It depends on&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.brown.edu/academics/philosophy/ethical-inquiry/sites/brown.edu.academics.philosophy.ethical-inquiry/files/uploads/Mogilner Happy Experiences.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; your age&lt;/a&gt;. Younger people gain more happiness from uncommon, extraordinary experiences, while older people savor simple, ordinary experiences that fill up daily life.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: Which experiences will make you happiest?
A: It depends on your age. Younger people gain more happiness from uncommon, extraordinary experiences, while older people savor simple, ordinary experiences that fill up daily life.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: Family games and traveling.&lt;a href=&quot;https://sites.google.com/site/howellhappinsslab/home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Studies &lt;/a&gt;show that spending on meaningful activities that bring us closer to family and friends or boost self-confidence makes us the happiest, such as sharing travel experiences, playing board games or learning musical instruments.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: Which of these purchases might make you happiest?
A: Family games and traveling. Studies show that spending on meaningful activities that bring us closer to family and friends or boost self-confidence makes us the happiest, such as sharing travel experiences, playing board games or learning musical instruments.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
&lt;br /&gt;A: All of them. In fact, happy brain expert&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.investigatinghealthyminds.org/cihmDrDavidson.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Dr. Richard Davidson&lt;/a&gt; says&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.investigatinghealthyminds.org/cihmScientificPub.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; his data&lt;/a&gt; show that if a person sits quietly and thinks about kindness and compassion for a half-hour a day, their brain will show&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.news.wisc.edu/21811&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; noticeable changes&lt;/a&gt; in just two weeks.
Photos: Q&A: Do you have a happy brain?
Q: Which activity could train your brain to be happy?
A: All of them. In fact, happy brain expert Dr. Richard Davidson says his data show that if a person sits quietly and thinks about kindness and compassion for a half-hour a day, their brain will show noticeable changes in just two weeks.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
colorful happy brainPH_quiz1PH_quiz2PH_quiz3PH_quiz8PH_quiz4PH_quiz5PH_quiz6PH_quiz7

Story highlights

  • Compassion for others can lead to more friends, success and sustainable happiness
  • Training to be more compassionate changes your brain for good

(CNN)Looking for a way to be happier? Are you seeking deeper connections with friends or looking for more friends? Want to relate better to your co-workers?

Try a little compassion.
Compassion, as one scholar describes it, is "experiencing feelings of loving kindness toward another person's affliction." It's related to, but a little different from empathy, which the same scholar defines as "feeling with someone, that is, sharing the other person's emotion."
    But compassion is not for the touchy-feely Oprah set alone. The U.S. military and professional sports teams found real success with mindfulness and compassion training. In fact, the baseball team that incorporated mindfulness practice into their routine last year, the Chicago Cubs, won the World Series. The "lovable losers" hadn't won a World Series in 108 years.
    Cat yoga: The mewest exercise trend
    Cat yoga: The mewest exercise trend
    "'This training is not for wimps,' as my grad student, who was a former football player, used to say," said Amishi Jha, an associate professor of psychology. "This is for the toughest of the tough who want to make the world better and benefit personally, too."
    Read More
    Jha has U.S. Department of Defense contracts to teach mindfulness and compassion to the military. At the University of Miami, she works with football players and regular students to teach them resilience in the face of high stress, and regular everyday stress, too.
    What she, and many other scholars have found, is that compassion is key to coping. The compassionate tend to have deeper connections with others and more friends. They are more forgiving and have a stronger sense of life purpose. Many studies have shown these results.
    Compassion also has direct personal benefit. The compassionate tend to be happier, healthier, more self-confident, less self-critical (pdf), and more resilient.
    Dalai Lama: 5 things to keep in mind for the next four years
    Dalai Lama: 5 things to keep in mind for the next four years
    But if you've ever struggled to find loving kindness for the guy who cut you off on your morning commute, know you are not alone.
    Recent politics have exposed real anger, coldness and polarization among Americans, polls say. We may even be getting less compassionate, as a 2009 study showed.
    Compassion takes practice. But if you do practice, the experts promise the next time you get cut off, while you may not be happy about it, it won't ruin your morning.

    How do you get to compassion?

    A whole industry exists to teach you compassion, but it doesn't have to cost you money. You can start simply with a common exercise called the Loving Kindness Meditation. All you need is a quiet space and about 20 minutes, or 15 minutes if the thought of having to find 20 stresses you out.
    Dalai Lama: 5 things to keep in mind for the next four years
    Dalai Lama: 5 things to keep in mind for the next four years
    In that quiet space, sit in a comfortable position. Focus on your breath and try to clear your mind. The key is to be present in that space in that time. Then mentally focus on your heart area and think about someone you feel tenderness toward. This could be your spouse or your mom or your child.
    Dwell on those positive thoughts for a little bit. Then extend that same feeling toward yourself. Ruminate on that for a little while. Then expand that feeling out to others. Maybe think of someone you aren't as close to and think tenderly about them.
    As time allows add more people to that circle. After a little practice, you can add people who don't automatically inspire tender thoughts. Serious practitioners eventually add in all of humanity.
    This may sound a little woo-woo, but several studies show this simple exercise really does strengthen your sense of compassion.

    Why does it work?

    Even short-term exercises like this broaden your attention, your thinking and your overall sense of well-being in a way that lasts. That's in part because it changes your brain.
    Where are the world&#39;s happiest countries?
    Where are the world's happiest countries?
    Compassion helps your brain become more flexible to instinctively help you become more altruistic, or pro-social, toward others.
    You also become more accepting of your own failings. That's what a 2014 study in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience found. In this experiment, there were three small groups of women who were subjected to videos of distressing images. One group got empathy training. Another got compassion training.
    The control group got basic memory training. When researchers looked at their brains before and after two training rounds, they saw a difference in reaction to the same distressing video.
    Five yoga strategies to stress less
    Five yoga strategies to stress less
    The people with the compassion training still felt these negative emotions, like those with empathy training did, but the part of their brain connected with reward and positive effect also lit up.
    For the empathy trained, the part of the brain associated with threat and social disconnection was engaged instead. That suggests they'd likely shy away from the pain they were seeing and not be as apt to help. That also meant those who had the compassion training saw an increased positive affect of the training and decreased negative affect, as compared to the other trainings.
    Compassion prompts your brain to have a wider sense of what's going on and it gives you access to more ideas on how to act. When your brain feels threatened like it does with pain, even someone else's, it focuses on the pain only to make it go away, and shuts down those other avenues that incentivize you to help.

    Who should you try compassion training?

    Compassion training has helped others who experience regular stress in their work. After compassion training, doctors and nurses who suffer a lot of professional burnout become better caregivers and feel empathy without internalizing a patient's distress as their own.
    Soldiers who took compassion training recovered faster from stressful situations, such as basic training. Their heart and breathing rates return to normal much quicker than those soldiers who don't get the training.
    The best place to meditate? At work.
    The best place to meditate? At work.
    School children who did a short eight-week compassion training program functioned better overall, a study showed. After the training, even students who struggled with mental challenges such as ADHD had better attendance and behavior records, and their grades improved.
    Dr. Geshe Lobsang Tenzin Negi developed a cognitively based compassion training program at Emory University that is based on Tibetan contemplative methods. Negi has seen stressed students and members of the public make remarkable progress.
    "There is a real benefit to this practice, including physical health benefits and a real reduction in physical signs of stress," Negi said. His studies have documented success in specific patient populations, including breast cancer survivors and people with PTSD, and for those with run-of-the-mill stress.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "Creating an environment in which people can learn soft skills and emotional intelligence -- these are so important," Negi said.
    The happiness that can come from compassion training is the kind that lasts, unlike the fleeting feeling of happiness that might come, for example, when you buy a new car. (Scientists call this the hedonic treadmill effect.) Happiness derived from compassion is sustainable.
    "Developing compassion, sets a foundation for the stability of the mind," Jha said. "And developing intrinsic compassion, a concern for the suffering of others and for oneself, that can be very powerful ... for all involved."