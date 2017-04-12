Story highlights Two suspects from the "Islamist spectrum" are the focus of investigations so far, authorities say

One Borussia Dortmund player was injured when three blasts hit the team bus

Dortmund, Germany (CNN) German authorities suspect "terrorist involvement" in a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team and are investigating a possible radical Islamist link, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The investigation is focused on two suspects from the "Islamist spectrum," spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said. Their homes have been searched and one has been temporarily detained, she said.

Three explosive devices shattered windows and injured a player on the Borussia Dortmund team bus Tuesday evening local time as the German squad was en route to its home Champions League match against AS Monaco.

The devices, which were hidden behind a bush, contained metal fragments and had a reach of 100 meters (109 yards), the prosecutor's office said.

Based on the type of detonator and explosive involved, German authorities assume "terrorist involvement" but the motives are unclear, Koehler said.

Windows on Borussia Dortmund's bus were shattered by the blasts.

