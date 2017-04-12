Dortmund attack: Arrest made, German authorities suspect 'terrorist involvement'

(CNN) German authorities suspect "terrorist involvement" in a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team, based on the type of detonator and explosive involved, a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

One person is in custody in connection with the case, spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said.

Police found a claim of responsibility whose text indicates an Islamist connection and are investigating this, she said. The claim references a withdrawal of German jets from Syria.

Developing story - more to come