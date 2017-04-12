Germans open their homes to Monaco fans after Dortmund attack

Story highlights Dortmund residents used Twitter to help stranded Monaco fans

Tuesday's game was postponed after a team bus was targeted

Three explosives went off, one failed, authorities say

(CNN) Germans opened their homes to stranded Monaco supporters on Tuesday evening after an attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus forced officials to postpone the Champions League soccer match by a day.

Three explosions shattered windows and injured one player while the team was en route to its home match in the western German city of Dortmund. Germany's federal prosecutor announced on Wednesday that it had taken over the investigation. Federal Prosecutor spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said that German authorities suspect "terrorist involvement" in the attack and one person had been temporarily arrested.

Police said the bus was struck shortly after 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) as it left its hotel for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals match against AS Monaco.

Spanish defender Marc Bartra, 26, suffered injuries to an arm and hand, the team said.