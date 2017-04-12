Tig Notaro: 'Cacophony of voices' cry foul over 'SNL' sketch

(CNN) Tig Notaro says she was "extremely" disappointed by a "Saturday Night Live" sketch that has drawn comparisons to her 2015 short film, "Clown Service."

On Saturday, host Louis C.K. starred in a sketch called "Birthday Clown" about a man who hired a clown for an uncomfortable one-on-one show.

Since its airing, Notaro said she's heard from a "cacophony of voices" who alerted her to the "potential plagiarizing" of her film.

In "Clown Service" Notaro plays a woman who enlists the services of a clown to bring her cheer in the midst of post-breakup blues.

The short film was written by Notaro and Melissa Blake and premiered at Vulture Festival in 2015.

