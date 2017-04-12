Jude Law to play young Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

(CNN) From "The Young Pope" to the young Dumbledore.

Jude Law is set to play one of the most iconic characters in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore.

Law will play the eventual headmaster of Hogwarts in the upcoming sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them," Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday.

The studio revealed that Law will portray Dumbledore in a time prior to the character meeting Harry Potter.

"We meet him decades earlier, when Dumbledore is still serving as the wizarding school's Transfiguration professor," the studio said in a statement. "He is also a contemporary of Gellert Grindelwald, the charismatic dark wizard who believes wizards are superior to Muggles and No-Majs."

Read More