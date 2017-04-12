MTV reviving 'Fear Factor' with Ludacris as host

Story highlights MTV is bringing back 'Fear Factor'

The series premieres May 30

(CNN) MTV has no fear when it comes to jumping into the reboot game.

The network has announced plans to bring back reality competition show "Fear Factor," which challenged competitors to a series of sometimes-gross bravery-testing challenges in hopes of winning $50,000.

The show originally aired on NBC from 2001-06 and had a short revival from 2011-12.

Musician and actor Ludacris will take on duties as host, replacing Joe Rogan. Ludacris will also serve as an executive producer.

"MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented 'Fear Factor,' we are putting the power in our audience's hands to face and overcome their biggest fears," said MTV president Chris McCarthy said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation."

