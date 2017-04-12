Story highlights Charlie Murphy, the brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday

He was best known for starring in movies like 'Jungle Fever' and his popular skits on Comedy Central's 'Chappelle's Show'

(CNN) Comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday after a battle with leukemia, according to his publicist Domenick Nati.

Murphy was 57.

A long time comic, Murphy rose to fame for his work on Dave Chapelle's popular "Chapelle's Show," where he was a co-star and writer.

His recurring skit "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," which recalled celebrity encounters he and his younger brother Eddie Murphy had with Rick James, Prince and others, became cult hits.

A New York City native, Murphy toured with comedians George Lopez and D.L. Hughley. Fellow comedian Chris Rock, took to Twitter when news broke of his passing: "We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time. Charlie Murphy RIP."

