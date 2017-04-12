Breaking News

Tyga handcuffed after traffic stop in Los Angeles

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:59 AM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Rapper Tyga performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on March 26, 2017.
  • Tyga was taken to a police station for a field sobriety test -- he passed -- and was later released
  • He's possibly best known for dating Kylie Jenner

(CNN)Tyga -- the one-name rapper best known for dating Kylie Jenner -- was handcuffed early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop, CNN has confirmed.

He was pulled over around 1:30 a.m., shortly after leaving Hollywood's Avenue nightclub, according to LAPD Public Information Officer Liliana Preciado.
Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, was driving a Mercedes G-Series with temporary tags when officers stopped him. Preciado told CNN that due to all the paparazzi at the location, they transported Tyga to their Hollywood station to conduct a field sobriety test.
    Anyone transported in a police car is routinely handcuffed, Preciado said.
    Tyga was released after passing the sobriety test and was cited for a minor traffic violation, she said.
    Earlier in the day, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram, standing on the running board of his new ride.