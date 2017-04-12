David Letterman's mom, a staple on his late night show, dies at 95

Story highlights David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering, died Tuesday at the age of 95

(CNN) David Letterman's mother, Dorothy Mengering -- who was known for her spots on his late night show -- has died.

The mother of the former late night host passed away at her home in Indiana Tuesday at the age of 95.

Mengering became a bit of a pseudo celebrity in the 90s when her son hosted "The Late Show With David Letterman," after appearing in multiple segments on the show, including "Guess Mom's Pies." She was also his Winter Olympics correspondent in 1994, 1998 and 2002.

An avid cook, she wrote a cookbook in 1996 called "Home Cookin' With Dave's Mom."