Breaking News

Taiwan bans eating dog and cat meat

By Serenitie Wang, CNN

Updated 5:26 PM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Guinea pigs may be beloved pets in the United States, but in Peru, they are part &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/16/foodanddrink/what-to-eat-in-peru/&quot;&gt;of a traditional dish.&lt;/a&gt; Known as cuy, or cuy chactado if fried whole, they are most often eaten in the Andean region. The meat is low-fat and tastes similar to rabbit.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Guinea pigs may be beloved pets in the United States, but in Peru, they are part of a traditional dish. Known as cuy, or cuy chactado if fried whole, they are most often eaten in the Andean region. The meat is low-fat and tastes similar to rabbit.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
In Italy, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/15/world/europe/uk-horse-meat-princess-anne/&quot;&gt;horse meat&lt;/a&gt; goes by a number of names. In Venice, it is straeca; in Sicily, it is often served in meatballs. In Japan, sakura can be served raw. In Sweden, hamburgerkott is served like a traditional burger.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
In Italy, horse meat goes by a number of names. In Venice, it is straeca; in Sicily, it is often served in meatballs. In Japan, sakura can be served raw. In Sweden, hamburgerkott is served like a traditional burger.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Rocky Mountain oysters are not actually oysters; they are &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/03/travel/best-quirky-spots-united-states-2015/&quot;&gt;fried bull testicles&lt;/a&gt;, and they&#39;re a popular dish in the Western US. They have also been used to flavor&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/06/travel/denver-beer-town/&quot;&gt; beer&lt;/a&gt; in Denver. They are a good source of vitamin C and iron, although if fried, they are not a health food by any means. They taste gamey and are a little rubbery.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Rocky Mountain oysters are not actually oysters; they are fried bull testicles, and they're a popular dish in the Western US. They have also been used to flavor beer in Denver. They are a good source of vitamin C and iron, although if fried, they are not a health food by any means. They taste gamey and are a little rubbery.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Rattlesnake is also eaten in the American West and in parts of South America. In the US, it&#39;s rarely sold commercially but is often available &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/09/opinion/townsend-rattlesnake-roundup/&quot;&gt;after large snake roundups&lt;/a&gt;. Low in fat and calories, it can be barbecued or served in chili.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Rattlesnake is also eaten in the American West and in parts of South America. In the US, it's rarely sold commercially but is often available after large snake roundups. Low in fat and calories, it can be barbecued or served in chili.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Bunnies may be pets and friendly harbingers of Easter, but they are also often on the menu in Malta, China, Venezuela, Cyprus, France, Spain, Portugal, Russia and many other countries. Historians suggest that many American pioneers still starved to death after eating them, a phenomenon called &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16779921&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;rabbit starvation.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;The animals don&#39;t have a lot of fat or nutritional value, for that matter.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Bunnies may be pets and friendly harbingers of Easter, but they are also often on the menu in Malta, China, Venezuela, Cyprus, France, Spain, Portugal, Russia and many other countries. Historians suggest that many American pioneers still starved to death after eating them, a phenomenon called "rabbit starvation." The animals don't have a lot of fat or nutritional value, for that matter.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The Kentucky stew called burgoo is traditionally made with whatever meat is available, including possum, raccoon and squirrel. However, if you order it at Lexington&#39;s popular horse park, Keeneland, or you are at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, rest assured that roadkill will not be served. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kentuckytourism.com/articles/whats-in-kentucky-burgoo/1078/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Every Kentuckian has a different recipe&lt;/a&gt;, but the hearty barbecue-type stew is now more often made with pork, beef or chicken.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
The Kentucky stew called burgoo is traditionally made with whatever meat is available, including possum, raccoon and squirrel. However, if you order it at Lexington's popular horse park, Keeneland, or you are at the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, rest assured that roadkill will not be served. Every Kentuckian has a different recipe, but the hearty barbecue-type stew is now more often made with pork, beef or chicken.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Milt is the polite name for fish sperm, and sometimes the organs that contain the sperm are eaten as well. In &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/29/travel/insider-guide-tokyo/&quot;&gt;Japan, it is shirako&lt;/a&gt;, or &quot;white children.&quot; Some Russians eat moloka, pickled herring milt served on toast. In Sicilian cuisine, it&#39;s called lattume and comes from tuna. It is served as pasta topping or in olive oil.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Milt is the polite name for fish sperm, and sometimes the organs that contain the sperm are eaten as well. In Japan, it is shirako, or "white children." Some Russians eat moloka, pickled herring milt served on toast. In Sicilian cuisine, it's called lattume and comes from tuna. It is served as pasta topping or in olive oil.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
In Cambodia, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/31/foodanddrink/cooking-and-eating-tarantula-spiders-cambodia/&quot;&gt;fried tarantula&lt;/a&gt; was a subsistence dish when people were starving under the brutal Khmer Rouge government of the 1970s. They&#39;re now a popular treat that tastes like crab and is often served with garlic.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
In Cambodia, fried tarantula was a subsistence dish when people were starving under the brutal Khmer Rouge government of the 1970s. They're now a popular treat that tastes like crab and is often served with garlic.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
In Italy, maggots give the traditional Sardinian cheese casu marzu its flavor. The maggots grow on pecorino that&#39;s been left out to rot. Star chef Gordon &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/05/25/travel/strange-cheeses/&quot;&gt;Ramsay called&lt;/a&gt; it &quot;the most dangerous cheese in the world.&quot; It is said to have an hours-long aftertaste.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
In Italy, maggots give the traditional Sardinian cheese casu marzu its flavor. The maggots grow on pecorino that's been left out to rot. Star chef Gordon Ramsay called it "the most dangerous cheese in the world." It is said to have an hours-long aftertaste.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Although many species are endangered, whales are still hunted, and a few still eat them. The Inuit eat a traditional whale dish. In Norway, minke whale, a species that is declining but not endangered, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/24/foodanddrink/norway-traditional-dishes/&quot;&gt;is sold as hvalkjott&lt;/a&gt;. In &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/27/world/asia/japan-begins-whaling-season-meal-for-school-children/&quot;&gt;Japan, diners have been eating &lt;/a&gt;whale meat for centuries. Although the practice is in decline, in 2014, the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/10/world/asia/japan-whaling-abe/&quot;&gt; Prime Minister&lt;/a&gt; was photographed eating whale to convey to Parliament that he wanted the country to resume commercial whaling.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Although many species are endangered, whales are still hunted, and a few still eat them. The Inuit eat a traditional whale dish. In Norway, minke whale, a species that is declining but not endangered, is sold as hvalkjott. In Japan, diners have been eating whale meat for centuries. Although the practice is in decline, in 2014, the Prime Minister was photographed eating whale to convey to Parliament that he wanted the country to resume commercial whaling.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Many Americans see them as highly intelligent creatures that should be protected, but dolphin is on the menu in some Caribbean islands. As with tuna, dolphin meat contains a lot of mercury and can be&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0025326X14007243&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; dangerous, studies show. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Many Americans see them as highly intelligent creatures that should be protected, but dolphin is on the menu in some Caribbean islands. As with tuna, dolphin meat contains a lot of mercury and can be dangerous, studies show.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
In parts of the Middle East and in Iceland -- where it&#39;s called &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/14/foodanddrink/iceland-unusual-food/&quot;&gt;svio&lt;/a&gt; -- you can order sheep&#39;s head cut in half and smoked, often served with scoops of mashed potato and turnip.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
In parts of the Middle East and in Iceland -- where it's called svio -- you can order sheep's head cut in half and smoked, often served with scoops of mashed potato and turnip.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Icelanders also eat shark, or kaestur hakarl, which is made by fermenting the meat for 12 weeks before it&#39;s hung out to dry for four to five months; it&#39;s noted for a unique &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/14/foodanddrink/iceland-unusual-food/&quot;&gt;urine-like smell. &lt;/a&gt;In Asian countries, shark is often dried, salted or smoked. The controversial &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/25/travel/airline-shark-fin-ban/index.html&quot;&gt;shark fin soup&lt;/a&gt; is considered cruel and has been banned in many countries.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Icelanders also eat shark, or kaestur hakarl, which is made by fermenting the meat for 12 weeks before it's hung out to dry for four to five months; it's noted for a unique urine-like smell. In Asian countries, shark is often dried, salted or smoked. The controversial shark fin soup is considered cruel and has been banned in many countries.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Chicken feet are popular throughout Asia and the Caribbean. They&#39;re often served with onion and barbecue sauce.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Chicken feet are popular throughout Asia and the Caribbean. They're often served with onion and barbecue sauce.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Haggis, Scotland&#39;s national dish, is a mix of sheep heart, liver and lungs made into a savory pudding, mixed with oatmeal and spices and then encased, traditionally in sheep&#39;s intestine. It&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/11/23/news/companies/haggis-ban-exports/&quot;&gt;been banned&lt;/a&gt; from import to the US for almost half a century, but there&#39;s talk of lifting the ban.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Haggis, Scotland's national dish, is a mix of sheep heart, liver and lungs made into a savory pudding, mixed with oatmeal and spices and then encased, traditionally in sheep's intestine. It's been banned from import to the US for almost half a century, but there's talk of lifting the ban.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Estonian blood sausage is a popular dish for Christmas. Many cultures have similar dishes. In Poland, it&#39;s made from pork or beef and is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/10/travel/europe-sausages/&quot;&gt;called kiszka&lt;/a&gt;. In Spain, it&#39;s morcilla. England has its black pudding, France its boudin noir and Uruguay its morcilla dulce. Blood sausage is a good source of iron but high in fat and salt.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
Estonian blood sausage is a popular dish for Christmas. Many cultures have similar dishes. In Poland, it's made from pork or beef and is called kiszka. In Spain, it's morcilla. England has its black pudding, France its boudin noir and Uruguay its morcilla dulce. Blood sausage is a good source of iron but high in fat and salt.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
In France or just French restaurants, you can get tete de veau, or head of calf. It is popular in Italy, and a version is eaten in the Middle East. It&#39;s served boiled and can be eaten at dinner or breakfast. It&#39;s tender and can take about &lt;a href=&quot;https://cnneatocracy.wordpress.com/2010/10/04/55-chef-rob-weland/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;seven hours to prepare. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
In France or just French restaurants, you can get tete de veau, or head of calf. It is popular in Italy, and a version is eaten in the Middle East. It's served boiled and can be eaten at dinner or breakfast. It's tender and can take about seven hours to prepare.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
In Central America, iguana is on the menu in roast form and in stews.&lt;a href=&quot;https://cnneatocracy.wordpress.com/2012/08/07/eat-them-before-they-eat-everything/comment-page-2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; In Puerto Rico&lt;/a&gt;, where green iguanas are an invasive species, the slightly sweet meat can be found in a stew served with onions and tomatoes.
Photos: Weird, surprising things people eat
In Central America, iguana is on the menu in roast form and in stews. In Puerto Rico, where green iguanas are an invasive species, the slightly sweet meat can be found in a stew served with onions and tomatoes.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 weird food people eat02 weird food people eat03 weird food people eat RESTRICTED04 weird food people eat05 weird food people eat06 weird food people eat07 weird food people eat RESTRICTED08 weird food people eat RESTRICTED09 weird food people eat10 weird food people eat11 weird food people eat12 weird food people eat13 weird food people eat14 weird food people eat15 weird food people eat16 weird food people eat17 weird food people eat18 weird food people eat

Story highlights

  • People found to be eating the meat could be fined more than $8,000
  • "Walking" dogs on a leash behind cars and bikes is also banned

Beijing (CNN)Taiwan has outlawed the consumption of dog and cat meat, as the island's legislature on Tuesday passed a landmark amendment to its animal protection laws, according to island's official Central News Agency (CNA).

"Taiwan's progressive ban is part of a growing trend across Asia to end the brutal dog meat trade," said Wendy Higgins with Humane Society International.
"Previously, the Animal Protection Act only covered the slaughter and sale of dog and cat meat, but this amendment specifically prohibiting the actual consumption of dog meat today is welcome," said Jill Robinson, founder and CEO of Animals Asia Foundation.
    Individuals who eat or trade dog or cat meat can now be fined between $1,640 and $8,200.
    The amendment also bans "walking" the pet on a leash pulled by cars and motorcycles and raises the penalty for cruelty to animals.
    Read More
    Taiwan has doubled the maximum prison term for animal cruelty to two years and raised the fine up to $65,500 for any act that deliberately harms animals and results in mangled limbs, organ failure or death.
    Dog lovers and dog eaters square off at China&#39;s Yulin festival
    Dog lovers and dog eaters square off at China's Yulin festival
    Violators may also see their names, photos and crimes publicized, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency.
    Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, was seen frequently posing with her two cats on the campaign trail. She also adopted three retired guide dogs last year.
    Animal lovers pushed for the amendment after a string of shocking animal abuse cases.
    Last year, a video showing a group of military personnel beating up a dog, strangling it and tossing the body into the ocean sparked public protests. Taiwan's minister of defense apologized to the public over the incident.
    Dog meat is consumed in many parts of Asia including China, the Philippines, Korea and Indonesia, according to Humane Society International.
    Annual dog meat festival causes outrage
    dog meat festival China orig_00013313

      JUST WATCHED

      Annual dog meat festival causes outrage

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Annual dog meat festival causes outrage 01:53
    Higgins said Taiwan's new law also sends "a strong signal" to China and South Korea where the dog meat trade remains and millions of dogs are brutally killed.
    China has long been criticized for its annual dog meat festival in Yulin, southern China, where 10,000 dogs are slaughtered and served as meals.
    However, Robinson said there's growing opposition in China to the consumption of dog meat. A 2015 survey by Animals Asia showed nearly half of the 3,221 people it asked believed that killing dogs or cats for consumption should be illegal.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "The public too are becoming increasingly sympathetic with the plight of dogs, recognizing the criminality behind the industry, the enormous benefits that dogs bring to society and the comfort they give to the families they belong to," she said.
    According to the English-language China Daily newspaper, there were more than 100 million registered pets in China in 2015. Dogs and cats make up the majority.

    CNN's Jinman Li contributed to this report.