Taiwan bans eating dog and cat meat

Story highlights People found to be eating the meat could be fined more than $8,000

"Walking" dogs on a leash behind cars and bikes is also banned

Beijing (CNN) Taiwan has outlawed the consumption of dog and cat meat, as the island's legislature on Tuesday passed a landmark amendment to its animal protection laws.

The island's official Central News Agency (CNA) said the revision showed the transition "from a society in which dog meat was regularly consumed" to where "many people treat pet cats and dogs as valued members of their families."

Previously, the Animal Protection Act only covered the slaughter and sale of dog and cat meat. Individuals who eat or trade dog or cat meat can now be fined between $1,640 to $8,200.

The amendment also bans "walking" the pet on a leash pulled by cars and motorcycles and raises the penalty for cruelty to animals.

Taiwan has doubled the maximum prison term for animal cruelty to two years and raised the fine up to $65,500 for any act that deliberately harms animals and results in mangled limbs, organ failure or death.