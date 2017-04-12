Taiwan bans eating dog and cat meat

Story highlights People found to be eating the meat could be fined more than $8,000

"Walking" dogs on a leash behind cars and bikes is also banned

Beijing (CNN) Taiwan has outlawed the consumption of dog and cat meat, as the island's legislature on Tuesday passed a landmark amendment to its animal protection laws, according to island's official Central News Agency (CNA).

"Taiwan's progressive ban is part of a growing trend across Asia to end the brutal dog meat trade," said Wendy Higgins with Human Society International.

Previously, the Animal Protection Act only had covered the slaughter and sale of dog and cat meat, but this amendment specifically prohibiting the actual consumption of dog meat today is welcome, said Jill Robinson, founder and CEO of Animals Asia Foundation.

Individuals who eat or trade dog or cat meat can now be fined between $1,640 to $8,200.

The amendment also bans "walking" the pet on a leash pulled by cars and motorcycles and raises the penalty for cruelty to animals.