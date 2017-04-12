Suicide explosion in Kabul kills at least 5

Story highlights ISIS claims responsibility for attack via news agency affiliated with terror group

Political offices in Afghan capital have been the scene of a number of attacks recently

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A suicide attacker detonated explosives Wednesday near major political offices in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least five civilians and injuring 10 others, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry told CNN.

The attack took place near the Administrative Office of the President and the ministries of defense and finance, ministry spokesman Najib Danish said. He said the target of the attack was unclear.

ISIS claimed responsibility via a statement released by the group's media wing, Amaq News Agency. The site said a suicide bomber detonated himself at the "second checkpoint of the presidential building in Kabul."

CNN cannot independently confirm claims by ISIS on Amaq. There was no proof on Amaq of ISIS planning or directing the attack.

Political offices in Kabul have been the scene of a number of attacks in recent months.

