(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- "I let the President down," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said a day after his his widely condemned comments in which he said Adolf Hitler didn't "sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II. Spicer called his remarks "inexcusable and reprehensible."
-- United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said he felt "ashamed" when he first saw the video of a passenger being violently removed from one of the airline's planes. Munoz vowed "this can never, will never, happen again on a United Airlines flight." New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called the incident "outrageous" and is asking for a suspension to the widespread practice of overbooking.
-- Things are icy between Russia and the US. The Russian foreign minister began a meeting in Moscow with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by issuing a warning -- do not strike the Syrian regime again. He went on to call the White House's policies "ambiguous as well as contradictory." In an interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian-American relations under Trump have "not improved, but rather worsened."
-- German authorities suspect "terrorist involvement" in a bomb attack on the bus of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team.
-- Americans have become lazy and it's hurting the economy. So how can America get out of this complacent funk? Economist Tyler Cowen has a few ideas.
-- Scientists are excited about this early dinosaur cousin with croc-like features.
-- A man wrongfully convicted in a 1957 cold case murder of a little girl has been declared innocent.
-- About 90 tons of synthetic rubber flip flops wash up on East African beaches every year after being discarded. They're not only an eyesore, but a health hazard with no hope of biodegrading. Guess what that does to the animals trying to survive on the African coast.
-- A staple on his late night show, David Letterman's mom, Dorothy Mengering, has died at 95.