Story highlights Two women disciplined for having non-compliant hairstyles

Pictures show a regional official cutting off hair extensions

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Images of a Nigerian government official cutting hair extensions off two female employees have sparked strong reactions online.

Andrew Kumapayi, the sector commander for the Nigerian Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Rivers State, Nigeria, was reportedly performing a routine inspection of officers' hair and nails on Monday.

Two women reportedly were judged to have non-compliant hairstyles.

Images of Kumapayi cutting off the extensions with a pair of scissors were posted on the FRSC Rivers State Facebook Page

These have now been deleted, but not before people online got hold of them -- and shared them on several social media sites, including Twitter.