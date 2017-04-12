Breaking News

Nigerian official gives haircuts, sparks outrage

By Flourish Chukwurah, CNN

Updated 2:30 PM ET, Wed April 12, 2017

Story highlights

  • Two women disciplined for having non-compliant hairstyles
  • Pictures show a regional official cutting off hair extensions

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Images of a Nigerian government official cutting hair extensions off two female employees have sparked strong reactions online.

Andrew Kumapayi, the sector commander for the Nigerian Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Rivers State, Nigeria, was reportedly performing a routine inspection of officers' hair and nails on Monday.
Two women reportedly were judged to have non-compliant hairstyles.
    Images of Kumapayi cutting off the extensions with a pair of scissors were posted on the FRSC Rivers State Facebook Page.
    These have now been deleted, but not before people online got hold of them -- and shared them on several social media sites, including Twitter.
    Some say the punishment will send a message to other employees.
    Others say Kumapayi was abusing his office.
    Local news sites are reporting that Kumapayi has been recalled.
    CNN reached out to the FRSC, but was unable to get an official comment.