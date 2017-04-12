Story highlights Tons of flip flops wash up on East African coast each year, says conservation group

Discarded flip flops can harm marine animal and plant life, it says

Watamu, Kenya (CNN) The shores of Watamu on the Kenyan coast should be pristine. They're not.

Downstream from an ecological disaster brewing a continent away, these placid waters are bearing the brunt of a foot-born problem: your flip flops.

The Japanese call them zoris. They're thongs in Australia. Tsinelas in the Philippines and chinelos in Brazil. Archaeologists have even discovered an Ancient Egyptian pair made from leather, dating from approximately 3,500 years ago.

"Over three billion people can only afford that type of shoe," says Erin Smith of Ocean Sole, a conservation group and recycling collective. "They hang on to them, they fix them, they duct tape them, mend them and then usually discard them." The average lifespan of a flip flop is two years, she adds.

They're ubiquitous, and the modern day synthetic rubber flip flop is not going away. In fact, tons of them are washing up on the East African coast.

Photos: How flip flops pollute beaches Each year, tons of flip flops wash up on the East African coast, including Kenyan beaches like the one pictured, posing a risk to plant and animal life. Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: How flip flops pollute beaches They mainly come from Asia -- India and China. Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: How flip flops pollute beaches "Over three billion people can only afford that type of shoe," says Erin Smith of Ocean Sole, a Kenyan conservation group and recycling collective, above pictured as they collect flip flops. Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: How flip flops pollute beaches Reports show that eight million tons of plastic enter the oceans every year. Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: How flip flops pollute beaches By 2050, there could be more plastic than fish in the seas by weight, according to one estimate. Hide Caption 5 of 5

Read More