San Bernardino school shooter fired 10 shots, reloaded once

Story highlights Cedric Anderon, 53, kills his wife and a student before killing himself

Anderson had threatened his wife previously, family members tell police

(CNN) When Cedric Anderson entered North Park Elementary School to see his wife, Karen Smith, who worked as a special needs teacher, there was no indication to staff that something was amiss.

Family members often visited their spouses at the San Bernardino, California, school, and school staff recognized Anderson as Smith's new husband.

He signed in, and did not appear agitated on Monday. There was no indication of the violence that would soon come.

From the office, Anderson walked into classroom B-1 and, without saying a word, opened fire at Smith from 10 to 15 feet away, according to a sequence of events presented by San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

In all, Anderson fired 10 shots from a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, stopping to reload, police said.

Read More