Prosecutor sues Florida governor over death penalty cases

(CNN)A Florida state attorney has sued Gov. Rick Scott for stripping her office of nearly two dozen first-degree murder cases because she refused to consider the death penalty.
In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court, Aramis Ayala challenges Scott's decision to reassign 23 homicide cases from her office to another prosecutor. Ayala, state attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit, argues that the move violated her rights and harmed her reputation.
Scott signed an executive order on April 3 reassigning 21 cases to 5th Judicial Circuit Attorney Brad King.
A few days earlier, the governor had removed Ayala from the high-profile case of accused cop-killer Markeith Lloyd and reassigned it to King after Ayala announced her decision not to seek the death penalty in any case her office prosecutes.
"State Attorney Ayala's complete refusal to consider capital punishment for the entirety of her term sends an unacceptable message that she is not interested in considering every available option in the fight for justice," Scott said in a statement earlier this month.
Ayala's office covers Orange and Osceola counties in central Florida. In announcing her decision not to seek the death penalty, Ayala said capital punishment in Florida had led to "chaos, uncertainty, and turmoil."
Ayala argued that evidence has shown the death penalty is overly expensive, slow, inhumane and does not increase public safety. She said after "extensive and painstaking thought and consideration," she determined that pursing the death penalty "is not in the best interest of this community or the best interest of justice."
After Scott stripped Ayala of the murder cases her spokeswoman, Eryka Washington, said, "Ayala remains steadfast in her position (that) the governor is abusing his authority and has compromised the independence and integrity of the criminal justice system."