Travelers are so angry they're cutting up their United cards

Story highlights United flyers cut up their credit cards and frequent flyer cards in protest

Public outrage continues after a passenger was dragged screaming off a flight

(CNN) Snip, snip, snip the scissors went, cutting up United-Chase credit cards and frequent flyer member cards.

Aninda Sadhukhan visited his shredder to dispose of his United MileagePlus Explorer card with Chase Bank on Monday night after he canceled the account. It's a potential travel sacrifice for the IT auditor, who lives in Indianapolis and and flies United frequently.

His "general disatisfaction" with flying United in the past few years, some issues with the credit card rewards program and videos of other bad experiences on United all contributed to his decision, he said. But the images of what happened to the passenger being removed from the plane were too much for him.

"The bloody pictures were crossing a red line for me," the 35-year-old told CNN.

