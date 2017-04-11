(CNN) By now, the video of a United passenger being dragged off a flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has made it around the world and undoubtedly inundated your news feeds. There are a million things to unpack about the incident: The appropriate use of force, the rights of passengers, the PR fallout and ultimately the state of air travel that allowed for such a thing to happen.

But if you just need to get caught up, here are the biggest questions people are asking:

1. Why this man?

According to multiple passenger accounts to CNN, United was looking to free up four seats on Sunday evening flight from Chicago to Louisville in order to accommodate United employees who needed to be in Louisville for their shifts. After offering passengers $800 to disembark, a flight attendant announced that the plane was not going anywhere until the four seats were surrendered. They then announced they had chosen four people at random to remove from the flight.

JUST WATCHED Witness: United should have tried diplomacy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witness: United should have tried diplomacy 01:41

Except, according to airline spokesman Charlie Hobart, it wasn't completely random. Hobart told CNN that United weighs a number of factors to determine who is chosen to leave the flight, such as connecting flights and how long of a delay the passenger will have at the airport. United's carriage contract also provides some guidelines for who can and cannot get the boot -- unaccompanied minors and people with disabilities, for instance, should be removed only as a last resort.