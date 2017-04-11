(CNN) If spectacular heights give you that sinking feeling, then this is not the swimming pool for you.

A video of a new cantilevered glass-bottomed infinity pool, hanging off the 40th floor of an apartment building in downtown Houston, has gone viral.

The clip shows a brave soul slipping their bare feet along the pool's eight-inch-thick plexiglass bottom, which sits out 10 feet from the side of Market Square Tower

It's being billed as the tallest pool in Texas and the only glass-bottomed pool in Houston.

Viewers around the world are split between wanting to plunge right in or grab their towel and run.