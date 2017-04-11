Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Sergio Garcia reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 9. It is the first major title for Garcia, who defeated Justin Rose in a playoff. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Nicola Adams throws a punch at Virginia Noemi Carcamo during their flyweight boxing bout in Manchester, England, on Saturday, April 8. It was the professional debut for Adams, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from England. She won on points.

A competitor lands in mud Saturday, April 8, during the Barjot Run obstacle race in Biere, Switzerland.

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez tries to tag Milwaukee's Orlando Arcia during a Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee on Friday, April 7.

Andy Murray returns a ball to Roger Federer, right, as they promote a charity tennis match in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, April 10.

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook (No. 0) celebrates after hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win at Denver on Sunday, April 9. Westbrook finished with his 42nd triple-double of the season -- an NBA record.

American gymnast Victoria Nguyen competes on the balance beam during a World Cup meet in London on Saturday, April 8. She won silver in the all-around.

Yakult outfielder Wladimir Balentien shoves over Hanshin coach Akihiro Yano during a bench-clearing scuffle in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday, April 4. Both were ejected.

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis throws down a dunk during a home game against Denver on Tuesday, April 4.

A security officer puts on a rain poncho Thursday, April 6, as he works at the site of the Formula One race in Shanghai, China.

Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga celebrates a hat trick during a T20 international against Bangladesh on Thursday, April 6.

Minnesota's Brian Dozier steals second base during a home game against Kansas City on Wednesday, April 5.

Vancouver's Troy Stecher reacts after getting hit in the face by a puck during an NHL game on Saturday, April 8.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany heads the ball during a Premier League match in London on Wednesday, April 5. He was returning from injury to make his first start in months.

Horses clear a fence during a steeplechase in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, April 6.

Rodrigo Baez is tackled by Philip van der Walt, top, and Jean-Luc du Preez during a Super Rugby match in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday, April 8. Baez plays for the Argentinean club Jaguares. His opponents play for the Sharks, who are based in Durban.

Valentino Rossi rides his Yamaha motorcycle during the MotoGP race in Argentina on Sunday, April 9.

Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Arnold Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot at the Masters on Thursday, April 6. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, died in September at the age of 87.

Toronto center Auston Matthews sprays Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy as he tries to redirect a shot near the net on Thursday, April 6.

Runners wait at the starting line of the Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on Sunday, April 9.

German fencer Lorenz Kempf celebrates a win Tuesday, April 4, at the Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships.

Stuttgart takes on Karlsruher during a German league match in Stuttgart on Sunday, April 9.

Cliff Pennington, an infielder with the Los Angeles Angels, celebrates his walk-off hit against Seattle on Sunday, April 9.

Lin Dan throws his racket during a semifinal match at the Malaysia Open on Saturday, April 8. He would go on to win the badminton tournament.

Hockey players from the University of Denver celebrate after winning the NCAA title on Saturday, April 8. The Pioneers defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 to capture their first championship since 2005.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. prevents a home run during a Major League Baseball game in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 4.

New Zealand field hockey players -- from left, Brooke Neal, Elizabeth Keddell and Pippa Hayward -- celebrate a goal against Japan during the Festival of Hockey on Sunday, April 9.