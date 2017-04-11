Breaking News

Lee 'Infiltration' Seon-woo: Meet the 'Street Fighter' from Seoul

Updated 9:46 AM ET, Tue April 11, 2017

    Meet Street Fighter V star 'Infiltration'

  • Lee was "scolded" by his parents
  • Went on to become a pro gamer
  • Plays "Street Fighter" for Team Razer

(CNN)For Lee "Infiltration" Seon-woo, the path to becoming a professional gamer wasn't an easy one.

Despite the scolding of his parents, he spent much of his youth moving between what he describes as video arcades filled with "depraved guys" in South Korea.
His love for gaming grew from there, but it wasn't until his first overseas competition in 2010 that Lee started contemplating a career in eSports.
    Drawn by the bright lights and big crowds at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) in Las Vegas, he began to plot his gaming destiny.
      eSports business is booming

    Today, "Infiltration" has reached the top of his sport and has a bulging trophy cabinet to prove it.
    Specializing in the "Street Fighter" game franchise, Lee is a four-time EVO champion, the most recent victory coming with a $50,000 prize.
    The 32-year-old, whose fingers twitch and move even when he is not manipulating a joystick, plays for Team Razer having signed in 2015.
    Even he's taught his parents to embrace his love of gaming, and now also has the constant support of his fiancee to lean on.
    "Infiltration" is also determined to help esport's rapid expansion -- to reach new audiences and develop new stars.
