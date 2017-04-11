Story highlights Lee was "scolded" by his parents

Went on to become a pro gamer

Plays "Street Fighter" for Team Razer

(CNN) For Lee "Infiltration" Seon-woo, the path to becoming a professional gamer wasn't an easy one.

Despite the scolding of his parents, he spent much of his youth moving between what he describes as video arcades filled with "depraved guys" in South Korea.

His love for gaming grew from there, but it wasn't until his first overseas competition in 2010 that Lee started contemplating a career in eSports.

Drawn by the bright lights and big crowds at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) in Las Vegas, he began to plot his gaming destiny.

Today, "Infiltration" has reached the top of his sport and has a bulging trophy cabinet to prove it.

